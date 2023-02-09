Leeds United mourning death of promotion-winning double-centurion for Whites

Wood joined the Whites in 1952 and went on to make 204 appearances for Leeds in all competitions during his time at Elland Road. Wood played every single game of the 1955-56 season in which the Whites sealed promotion to the First Division as Second Division runners-up. Wood then had four more seasons with Leeds and played his final game for he club against Newcastle United in February 1960. Wood returned to Elland Road for the club’s centenary celebrations in 2019 and still enjoyed attending games with his family.