After arriving at Elland Road from RB Salzburg in May, the £25m man is determined to challenge for a place in Jesse Marsch’s starting eleven.
Brought in to bolster United’s midfield options, Aaronson is a versatile player who can fulfil a number of positions.
Taking some time out of international duties with the United States Men’s National Team to speak to the In Soccer we Trust podcast this week, Aaronson admitted that it is ‘true’ that he is competing with both Dan James and Kalvin Phillips - and he won’t hold anything back in pursuit of match action.
“To begin with what I want to happen next year, it’s to go in and help the team as best I can,” Aaronson said.
“And I think that that includes getting goals and assists and going in with the open mind that whatever happens, happens.
“But I know that I’m gonna work harder than everybody else to get a spot and get into the team.”
