Twenty-one-year-old striker Edmondson has ended just short of five years at Elland Road by joining League Two side Carlisle in a permanent switch on a two-year deal.

Edmondson still had another year on his contract at Leeds but Simpson has saluted the Whites for the way in which his club were able to land the forward on a free transfer, especially with the striker having “better offers” elsewhere.

The Whites still hold a sell-on clause as part of the deal and Simpson says he would have no qualms with Edmondson using Carlisle as a launchpad to achieve bigger and better things.

Edmondson has already stepped out under former England youth boss Simpson for the Three Lions under-19s and the Cumbrians chief is full of praise for both Leeds and his new striker.

“He had a year left at Leeds and when we enquired about him I actually thought it would be too big of an ask,” said Simpson to Carlisle United’s official website.

“But I could only ask. The minute I spoke to his agent then eventually spoke to Ryan, and they were absolutely up for it.

“I know he had better offers to go elsewhere, but the fortunate thing is that he knows me from working with me before.

“He wanted to come here because he thinks this is where he can come and develop.

“He knows he’s got a manager who knows him and understands him. I’m really looking forward to working with him, he’s got a good personality and he’s really keen to learn and develop.

“If it’s a case of him using us to kick on his career, I don’t mind that, because I want somebody who has got that fire in his belly.

“He needs to come in and do the job, to wear that number 9 shirt and deal with what comes with that.”

