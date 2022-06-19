Leeds United have already been busy in the transfer market this summer, with latest signing Marc Roca becoming their third acquisition of the window.

The midfielder joins Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson at Elland Road, but all the signs would suggest that Jesse Marsch’s men aren’t done yet.

A whole host of rumours involving the Whites continue to circulate, and with that in mind, here is Sunday’s Leeds United transfer news...

Leeds interested in Collins

Leeds United are one of several clubs ‘monitoring’ Burnley defender Nathan Collins, following the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship.

According to talkSPORT, as per The Mirror, the Whites are keeping tabs on the Republic of Ireland international ahead of a potential summer move, but face competition from the likes of Aston Villa and Wolves.

The 21-year-old established himself as a mainstay of Burnley’s backline last term, starting 18 games in the Premier League after arriving from Stoke City in a deal worth around £12.6 million last year.

Casilla set for exit

Leeds United will find a way of facilitating Kiko Casilla’s departure from the club this summer, and may even resort to terminating his contract, according to The Athletic.

The veteran Spanish stopper has fallen out of favour at Elland Road, and spent last season on loan at La Liga outfit Elche.

With Illan Meslier firmly installed as Jesse Marsch’s number one, there looks to be little chance of Casilla rekindling any kind of first team presence, and as such, he is expected to leave permanently in the coming weeks.

The 35- year-old is entering the final 12 months of his current deal, and a quote from The Athletic reads: “Leeds will find a way to move him on this summer, potentially by settling the remainder of his contract”.

Summerville in demand

Nottingham Forest are interested in Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to The Athletic.

The Dutchman has struggled for regular first team minutes since joining the Whites, and was limited to six Premier League outings last term.