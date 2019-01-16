Leeds United monitoring Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda as club weigh up next move with top target Daniel James

Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda is on Leeds United’s radar as the club consider whether to meet the valuation of top target Daniel James.

Swansea City’s James heads the list of wingers wanted by United this month but a bid for O’Dowda is also a possibility with Leeds yet to reach a deal with Swansea.

The Welsh club value James in excess of £3m and Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has singled the 21-year-old out as his first choice option.

United are expected to step up their interest once they finalise the signing of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.

Swansea, however, have spoken about extending the contract of Wales international James, whose current deal runs to 2020.

Leeds are assessing alternatives in the background and could table an offer for O’Dowda if their interest in James comes to nothing.

O’Dowda, a player capped 15 times by the Republic of Ireland, had a contract which expires at the end of this season but Bristol City hold an option giving them the right to extend that agreement by a further 12 months.

The former Oxford United player has been regularly involved under Lee Johnson this season and City are unlikely to be receptive to bids but Leeds want to add to their midfield after accepting Samuel Saiz’s request to leave England for Getafe before Christmas.

O’Dowda’s appearances in the Championship with Bristol City total 80 and he has been part of the Republic of Ireland set-up since 2016.

He was on Oxford’s in the same season that United striker Kemar Roofe won the League Two player of the year award at the Kassam Stadium.