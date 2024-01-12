Leeds United miss out on £4.3m left-back as Rangers man emerges as 'target'

All this evening's headlines from Elland Road as the January transfer window begins to heat up

Hellas Verona's Josh Doig has been linked to Rangers in the January transfer window. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Spirits are up at Leeds United as they approach this weekend's clash with Cardiff City. The Whites saw their automatic promotion hopes dented over Christmas but they've started the new year with two wins and they'll be feeling confident ahead of Saturday's Championship clash.

Daniel Farke will be keen to see improvements made in the coming weeks, though, and that is likely to include dipping into the transfer market before the end of the month. Leeds have already seen full-backs Djed Spence and Luke Ayling leave the club this month and they'll be keen to ensure their departures are not felt. With that in mind, here's a look at some of the headlines coming out of Elland Road this evening.

Leeds 'eye' Rangers man

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Scotland, Leeds United have shown an interest in signing Rangers defender Borna Barisic this month. United are on the look out for a full-back this January and Barisic certainly fits the bill with his future at Ibrox looking uncertain at this point.

Barisic is out of contract at the end of the current season and while Rangers have made a move to tie down his future, it remains to be seen whether he will stick around at the Scottish giants. The 31-year-old, who has amassed 35 caps for Croatia, has been with Rangers since 2018 after joining the club from NK Osijek.

He has made 224 appearances for the club in that time, bagging nine goals and racking up 53 assists. Leeds do have Junior Firpo and Sam Byram who can play at left-back but both have struggled with injuries this season.

Doig future decided

While we're on the subject of left-backs, it seems one Leeds United have been linked with could be set for a move elsewhere. Hellas Verona's Josh Doig was linked with a move to Elland Road earlier this month, but according to Gianluca Di Marzio, he is set to join Ligue 1 side Marseille.