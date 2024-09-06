Leeds United's minority shareholders Red Bull have added Everton to the list of clubs there are commercially affiliated with after agreeing to become the Toffees' official energy drink partner.

The soft drink giant was announced to have partnered with Newcastle United in a similar deal earlier this week, in addition to their shareholding and front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement with Leeds.

The Whites 2024/25 shirts are emblazoned with the Red Bull logo, synonymous with modern sports, in particular Formula One.

Again, like their deal with Newcastle, there is no mention or suggestion that Red Bull are seeking to pursue a similar arrangement with Everton as the one they have at Elland Road.

Everton have signed a 'multi-year', long-term partnership with the brand which brings about the possibility that should Leeds and the Toffees find themselves playing in the same division next season, United's minority shareholder could also be partnered with their direct rivals, in a commercial sense.

Leeds are primarily owned by 49ers Enterprises, consisting of several investors but headed up by chairman Paraag Marathe and the Whites board, which features the likes of chief executive Angus Kinnear, retail magnate Peter Lowy, as well as newly-appointed vice-president Andrew Schwartzberg and Eugene Schneur.

Red Bull took up a 'significant' minority shareholding in the Elland Road club earlier this year, in addition to the aforementioned shirt sponsorship deal, which was said by club figures to be among the most lucrative in the history of the EFL.

Everton's chief commercial and communications officer Richard Kenyon said of the new partnership: “We are excited to welcome Red Bull into our partnership portfolio and are really pleased that such a globally renowned and innovative brand has chosen to partner with Everton."