Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United minority shareholder Red Bull have been confirmed as the new energy drink partner of Premier League side Newcastle United.

Red Bull are minority owners at Elland Road having signed a sponsorship and shareholding agreement with Leeds earlier this summer.

The soft drink giant has made its next step into the English football market by signing up with Newcastle as their official energy drink partner, however unlike their deal with Leeds, there appears no agreement to own a portion of the north-east club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds are primarily owned by 49ers Enterprises, consisting of several investors but headed up by chairman Paraag Marathe and the Whites board, which features the likes of chief executive Angus Kinnear, retail magnate Peter Lowy, as well as newly-appointed vice-president Andrew Schwartzberg and Eugene Schneur.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are primarily owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while real estate and private equity firm Reuben Brothers hold a minority stake.

The Magpies' chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said of the new multi-year agreement: "Attracting leading brands to Newcastle United continues to be at the forefront of our exciting commercial growth and Red Bull is a fantastic addition to our partnership family."

Leeds, meanwhile, have announced a three-year extension to their existing sponsorship with electronics brand Hisense.

"Hisense branding will remain on the iconic Jack Charlton East Stand during the three-year deal," Leeds confirmed in a statement via the club's official website.