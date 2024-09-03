Leeds United minority owner establishes new Premier League partnership while club extend naming rights deal
Red Bull are minority owners at Elland Road having signed a sponsorship and shareholding agreement with Leeds earlier this summer.
The soft drink giant has made its next step into the English football market by signing up with Newcastle as their official energy drink partner, however unlike their deal with Leeds, there appears no agreement to own a portion of the north-east club.
Leeds are primarily owned by 49ers Enterprises, consisting of several investors but headed up by chairman Paraag Marathe and the Whites board, which features the likes of chief executive Angus Kinnear, retail magnate Peter Lowy, as well as newly-appointed vice-president Andrew Schwartzberg and Eugene Schneur.
Newcastle, on the other hand, are primarily owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while real estate and private equity firm Reuben Brothers hold a minority stake.
The Magpies' chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said of the new multi-year agreement: "Attracting leading brands to Newcastle United continues to be at the forefront of our exciting commercial growth and Red Bull is a fantastic addition to our partnership family."
Leeds, meanwhile, have announced a three-year extension to their existing sponsorship with electronics brand Hisense.
"Hisense branding will remain on the iconic Jack Charlton East Stand during the three-year deal," Leeds confirmed in a statement via the club's official website.
