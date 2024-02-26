Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are busy preparing for Wednesday night's FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea. The Whites are the underdogs in the tie but having won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions, including nine straight in the Championship, they'll fancy their chances of an upset.

It's clear that a cup run is not Farke's priority this season, with promotion very much the aim, but he'll be keen to see his side continue to build momentum by causing an upset at Stamford Bridge. Ahead of that clash, the Yorkshire Evening Post take a look at some of biggest stories out there.

Leeds' promotion warchest

Daniel Farke will be given up to £100m to spend this summer should he lead the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. That's according to Football Insider, who claim the Whites would be willing to splash the cash in the summer in the hope of being able to find traction in the top flight.

Leeds are currently second in the Championship with 12 games remaining and having beaten Leicester City 3-1 on Friday night, they are being tipped to reclaim a spot in the top flight by many. Owners 49ers Enterprises spent heavily last summer as they looked to make a mark following their takeover and after resisting the urge to part with more money in January, a summer of spending could follow promotion, particularly with a number of players set to be sold, such as those currently out on loan. Leeds' spending plans are slightly more opaque, though, should they fail to find a way out of the Championship.

Harrison 'sour taste' verdict

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson expects to see Jack Harrison leave Elland Road permanently this summer after spending the season on loan at Everton. It comes with Harrison said to be favouring a move away from Leeds this summer, irrespective of the division the club find themselves in next season.

The winger has caught the eye at Goodison Park this season and if Everton aren't in a position to sign him permanently, it seems he might not be short of potential suitors elsewhere.

"Yeah it left a sour taste the way that the move came about, especially to Everton as well, but that aside I think he’s done well this season in an Everton team that’s been efficient. He plays a role in that Sean Dyche side," Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

"They’re clearly going to have to sell some of their better players to be able to accumulate, whether Jack’s one they want to accumulate once players have gone out the door [we’ll see].