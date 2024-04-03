Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a hectic Easter period, Leeds United return to action on Saturday when they take on Coventry City at the CBS Arena. The Whites emerged through the long weekend with their 15-game unbeaten run intact, even if they were below their best, and Daniel Farke will expect to see his side continue their push for automatic promotion this weekend.

As it stands, Leeds are one point behind league leaders Ipswich Town and one point above Leicester City in third with the Foxes having a game in hand. Here's a look at some of the biggest headlines as the build-up to Saturday's game starts to gather pace.

Roca wants Leeds exit

Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is keen to make his loan move to Real Betis permanent this summer, according to reports in Spain. Roca has been with Betis since last summer, joining the club on loan after being unable to help Leeds avoid relegation from the Premier League, and he has had an important role to play.

The Spaniard has made 35 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring four goals along the way, and while there have been reports of his form dropping off of late, Estadio Deportivo insist that both Roca and Betis are keen to get a deal done this summer. Should Leeds fail to secure promotion, Roca may well be able to join the club on loan once more.

However, a purchase clause of €12m exists, as per Diario de Sevilla, should the Whites regain a place in the top flight. It remains to be seen whether Betis can afford to make that deal happen, but it seems they are keeping a close eye on developments at Elland Road.

Palmer on Hume

Leicester City and Leeds United are among the clubs being linked to Sunderland's Trai Hume this summer but Carlton Palmer believes Sunderland should push to keep hold of him. The defender has been a key man for the Black Cats this season, starting every Championship game for the club and splitting his time between right-back and left-back.

A fee of around £8m has been touted, but Palmer believes Sunderland could benefit by letting him grow as a player at the Stadium of Light rather than selling this summer to collect a quick profit.

“I don’t think Sunderland should be in any rush to sell Trai Hume," the ex-Leeds United man told Football League World. "He’s under contract until 2027, and they will be looking to kick-on and reach the Premier League under the right manager.

“Hume’s value is only going to go up. It’s been reported that they would want £8-10m which represents a huge profit, but at 22, he’s only going to get better, so there’s no rush. Even for Hume, there’s a likelihood if he moved to a Premier League club he would be loaned back out or he wouldn’t play.