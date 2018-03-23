Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas withdraws from international duty

Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas has withdrawn from Northern Ireland’s friendly against South Korea with a thigh strain.

Dallas returned to Elland Road for treatment ahead of tomorrow’s international at Windsor Park with an injury which could rule him out of United’s Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers next week.

The 26-year-old’s setback continues a frustrating season which was affected by an ankle problem sustained during Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying play-off against Switzerland in November.

Dallas missed almost two months of United’s campaign and has started just nine league games for the club this term. He has not scored since a 2-0 win over Birmingham City in September.

United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, meanwhile, is still waiting for his first Northern Ireland Under-21 cap after sitting as an unused substitute through a 5-3 defeat to Spain in a European qualifier last night.

Fellow academy keeper Will Huffer was ruled out of England’s Under-20 clash with Poland by injury.