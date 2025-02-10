Leeds United Under-21s midfielder Cian Coleman is set to rejoin National League North outfit Buxton on loan after a successful spell with the Bucks earlier this season.

Coleman, 20, scored four times and registered two assists in 12 outings for the club after arriving at Silverlands Stadium on an initial one-month loan deal back in October. His stay was extended until the beginning of January, at which point he returned to Thorp Arch with a view to securing another loan switch, potentially with a club higher in the English footballing pyramid.

During January, teams in the top half of the National League - one division above Buxton - expressed an interest in the former Irish youth international but a switch did not materialise. The YEP understands Coleman has decided to return to Buxton where he can continue his development as a regular fixture of manager John McGrath's side.

Coleman netted a hat-trick against Scunthorpe United during his initial loan spell and was instrumental in helping the club climb from 16th in the table to within touching distance of the National League North's play-off spots.

Buxton currently sit eighth in the sixth tier, just eight points off league leaders Chester City and very much in with a chance of making the six-team play-offs come the end of the season.

Coleman's return to Silverlands can be seen as something of a coup for the National League North club given interest from clubs a division higher.

The Pudsey-born defensive midfielder's Elland Road contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.