Bate has spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at League One side Oxford United where he has made several appearances for the U’s in central midfield, but it appears his temporary move has come to an end after surgery on a hand injury.

Oxford released a statement on Thursday afternoon which read: “Oxford United are likely to be without Lewis Bate for their remaining games after the on-loan Leeds midfielder had an operation on a hand injury.

“Lewis has enjoyed a successful loan from Leeds this season but broke a bone in his hand during the home game against Derby. He underwent surgery yesterday and as [head coach] Liam Manning told us, looks unlikely to feature again for the U’s this season.”

OXFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Lewis Bate of Oxford United during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Oxford United and Swansea City at Kassam Stadium on August 09, 2022 in Oxford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Bate has played 35 times for Oxford over the course of the season, registering four assists and scoring once across all competition. He becomes the second Leeds loanee to make a premature return to the club after Tyler Roberts’ QPR loan was cut short due to injury, as well.

"It’s unfortunate but unavoidable,” Oxford coach Manning said. “The nature of the injury just means we can’t risk him playing right now. He wanted to play on but we can’t delay it or it could lead to long-term issues and that is too great a risk so he is going to have to sit the matches out for the foreseeable future.

"Lewis is gutted but he is a very talented player and has a very bright future ahead of him; Oxford fans have seen that this season and like us will be wishing him a speedy recovery."

Bate himself has issued a statement directed at Oxford fans, as it appears unlikely he will return to the club before the end of their campaign on May 7.