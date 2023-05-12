The 31-year-old is out of contract in the summer, although when he signed his current deal in January 2022 the club confirmed that they had inserted an option to extend it for a further 12 months to 2024.

Another injury-ravaged season has cast doubt on the likelihood of the central midfielder being a central figure for the Whites again next term, although relegation and the subsequent rebuild could see him remain as an experienced squad player.

Right now Forshaw is preoccupied with a relegation scrap he has recently rejoined, having got himself fit from a hip issue. Two appearances at Christmas were followed by a lengthy absence from the team and his 80-minute run out against Manchester City last weekend was his lengthiest Premier League outing of the season.

Three games remain in the season, the results of which will decide Leeds’ divisional status for the 2023/24 season and may also have a direct impact on Forshaw’s future.

“First and foremost, I just want to help the team as much as I can obviously,” he said, speaking ahead of a crunch Elland Road meeting with in-form Newcastle United.

"I want to do it for myself, for the club, I want to remain in the Premier League and yeah, I'd absolutely love to stay here of course. I love it here, my family love it here. You know, I've got some really close friends, players and staff now. So you know, there's nothing more I'd wish for than to stay.”

Forshaw moved to Leeds from Middlesbrough in January 2018 and made a dozen appearances during the second half of that season. He became a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s midfield in a first crack at promotion from the Championship, before injury took him out of contention early on in the Argentine’s second season in charge.

CONTRACT SITUATION - Adam Forshaw's Leeds United contract comes to an end this summer but the club holds an option to extend the deal by 12 months. Pic: Getty