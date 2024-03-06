Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No one at Elland Road is taking anything for granted this season or making bold proclamations about potential Premier League status in 2024/25, but equally no one is shying away from the goal. An immediate return to the top flight is exactly what new owners 49ers Enterprises wanted when they appointed Daniel Farke as manager and with 10 games remaining they sit third in the table, two points behind Ipswich and five behind leaders Leicester.

Tuesday night saw Leeds come under huge pressure from relegation-threatened Stoke City before securing a 10th win in 11 league outings by a 1-0 scoreline.. That tally of 31 points from a possible 33 has brought the Whites back into contention for automatic promotion and midfielder Gruev sees that kind of form as vital, from here on in. He admits, though, that it can't always be sparkling offensive football and comfortable victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are pleased that we are unbeaten, that we are in the last 11 games in the league, ten wins and one draw," he said. "This is I think amazing and we have to keep going like this. I think if we keep going like this we have big chances to be where we want to be at the end. This is very good from us, to see the developing in our game and that we can win the tough games and it's normal you can't beat like out of these 11 games, every time with three, four-zero, sometimes you have to suffer and today it was like this, but this is very important to win also this type of games."

Though Leeds were unlucky not to win this one by a more handsome scoreline, they did come under fire from Stoke and Illan Meslier was called into action with the very last kick of the game, having already made some important stops.

"Very difficult game at the end," said Gruev. "I think we started very well, we have to score In the first half, I think one or two goals more. I mean the second half it was a little bit of a wild game, you know, from left to right, left to right. We have to keep the ball better, to be better in possession and don't let the opponent to have so much chances or to be so much in our half and and then it's a difficult game, you know, if you're only 1-0 in the lead.