CALF STRAIN - Kalvin Phillips is out of England's October international games but should be fit for Leeds United's visit to Southampton. Pic: Getty

The defensive midfielder has picked up a calf strain which will keep him out of the games against Andorra and Hungary and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has taken his place.

The YEP understands that while there were fears the injury could be exacerbated if Phillips tried to play with it over the next week, Leeds are confident he will not miss any Premier League games.

Marcelo Bielsa's side return to action on October 16 when they travel to Southampton.

Phillips had been in line for his 18th and 19th caps this month, having become an integral part of Gareth Southgate's side over the first year of his international career. He played all but 25 minutes of England' s Euro 2020 run to the final against Italy and featured in last month's qualifiers against Hungary and Poland.