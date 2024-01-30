Jenkins is into the final six months of his Elland Road deal and spent the first half of the campaign at Glanford Park with promotion-chasing Scunthorpe. The former Football League outfit have fallen into the sixth tier in recent times, but are currently second in the National League North standings. Halifax, on the other hand, are tenth in the National League, one division above the Iron and look set to welcome Jenkins for the remainder of the campaign.

The Whites' youngster has one senior appearance to his name at Leeds, having been introduced from the bench during Leeds' FA Cup Third Round defeat to Crawley Town in 2021. The 21-year-old has since spent time at Salford City and Scunthorpe on loan, but looks set to depart Elland Road this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

In the meantime, Jenkins will look to prove himself in the National League with the Shaymen who sit three points beneath the end-of-season play-off places. His time at Scunthorpe came to an end upon the conclusion of his initial loan deal which ran through until January.