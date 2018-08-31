Leeds United midfielder Eunan O'Kane loaned to League One Luton Town until January

MIDFIELDER Eunan O'Kane has sealed a move away from Leeds United on loan deals transfer deadline day with the 28-year-old joining League One outfit Luton Town until January 10.

O'Kane signed for Leeds from Bournemouth on a two-year deal back in August 2016 and the Republic Of Ireland international was handed a new four-year contract last August.

But the midfielder then struggled for form last season with the Irishman told he would not be involved at Leeds under new head coach Marcelo Bielsa this summer and training with the club's youngsters as a result.

O'Kane had been attracting interest from League One outfit Charlton Athletic - managed by former Whites star Lee Bowyer - but the Irishman has instead joined fellow League One side Luton on loan until January.

The deal leaves O'Kane free to assess his options in the new year.

O'Kane has made 58 appearances for the Whites but the midfielder featured just once in pre-season when stepping out for United's under-23s against Ossett United.

The Irishman's departure is expected to have concluded United's activity on loan deals deadline day with the Whites having signed attacking midfielder Izzy Brown on a season-long loan from Chelsea on Thursday evening.