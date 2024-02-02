Leeds United midfielder ends time with Whites in very late permanent transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Young Leeds United midfielder Sean McGurk has ended his time with the Whites by joining League Two side Swindon Town on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old winger joined the Whites in the summer of 2021 from Wigan Athletic and went into the Under-21s squad at Thorp Arch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGurk then played a pivotal role in helping the Under-21s to achieve promotion back to Premier League Two Division One in the 2022/23 campaign.

But the midfielder has now ended two and a half years with the Whites by joining Swindon who sit 14th in the League Two table, seven points off the play-offs.