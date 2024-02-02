Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United midfielder ends time with Whites in very late permanent transfer

One more very late Leeds United exit has been completed.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 1st Feb 2024, 23:59 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 00:05 GMT
Young Leeds United midfielder Sean McGurk has ended his time with the Whites by joining League Two side Swindon Town on a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old winger joined the Whites in the summer of 2021 from Wigan Athletic and went into the Under-21s squad at Thorp Arch.

McGurk then played a pivotal role in helping the Under-21s to achieve promotion back to Premier League Two Division One in the 2022/23 campaign.

But the midfielder has now ended two and a half years with the Whites by joining Swindon who sit 14th in the League Two table, seven points off the play-offs.

A statement from Leeds United read: "Everyone at Leeds United would like to wish Sean the best of luck at Swindon Town and throughout the rest of his career."