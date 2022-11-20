Leeds United midfielder earns international recognition as youngest captain at World Cup Finals
Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has been named captain of the United States Men’s National Team for the FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar
The Leeds man has been entrusted with the USMNT captaincy by coach Gregg Berhalter as the USA take on Wales, Iran and England in Group B. Despite being just 23 years of age, Adams has been selected as the man to wear the armband for the Stars and Stripes, leading what is a youthful and inexperienced squad.
Only DeAndre Yedlin has appeared at a World Cup Finals before, meaning the US squad is sparse when it comes to tournament experience, however Adams is undeterred by the prospect of leading his country into battle in Qatar. Speaking at a recent United States player press conference, Adams said: “Obviously since Gregg [Berhalter] has taken over, it's been a shared responsibility amongst our 'leadership council' quote, unquote, and we have a bunch of guys that can wear that armband, we all lead in various ways, of course.
"I've worn it at times and feel very comfortable wearing it," Adams added. The 23-year-old has captained the US on several previous occasions but not at an international tournament.
The Leeds midfielder is the youngest captain by a distance in this year’s competition. England’s Harry Kane is the only other national team skipper under the age of 30 in Qatar. Adams will not be the youngest player to lead the USMNT at a World Cup, however, after Tony Meola captained the side in 1990 at the age of 21.