USA's midfielder Tyler Adams attends a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) in Doha on November 20, 2022, on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football match between the USA and Wales. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Leeds man has been entrusted with the USMNT captaincy by coach Gregg Berhalter as the USA take on Wales, Iran and England in Group B. Despite being just 23 years of age, Adams has been selected as the man to wear the armband for the Stars and Stripes, leading what is a youthful and inexperienced squad.

Only DeAndre Yedlin has appeared at a World Cup Finals before, meaning the US squad is sparse when it comes to tournament experience, however Adams is undeterred by the prospect of leading his country into battle in Qatar. Speaking at a recent United States player press conference, Adams said: “Obviously since Gregg [Berhalter] has taken over, it's been a shared responsibility amongst our 'leadership council' quote, unquote, and we have a bunch of guys that can wear that armband, we all lead in various ways, of course.

"I've worn it at times and feel very comfortable wearing it," Adams added. The 23-year-old has captained the US on several previous occasions but not at an international tournament.