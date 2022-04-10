Leeds United midfielder continues amazing run but Whites youngsters sunk in Liverpool goal-fest
Leeds United's under-18s struck three times in Saturday's Premier League North contest at Liverpool yet were ultimately blitzed in a Reds and Whites goal-fest.
By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 10:56 am
United's England under-16s attacking midfielder Ronnie McGrath continued his fine recent run by netting a brace including a penalty which he won himself, adding to his three goals and three assists from his last six games.
Morton Spencer also netted with a free-kick but a rampant Reds hit double figures in a 10-3 victory as former Whites youngster Oakley Cannonier struck a four-timer.
Bobby Clark also netted a brace in addition to a goal apiece from Luke Chambers, Lee Jones, Bobby Clark, Mateusz Musialowski and Calum Scanlon.