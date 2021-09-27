Leeds United midfielder commits immediate future to Elland Road after penning new deal
Leeds United midfielder Jack Jenkins has committed his immediate future to the West Yorkshire club.
The 19-year-old Thorp Arch academy product has impressed for Mark Jackson's development side in recent seasons in the heart of midfield at academy level.
Jenkins was handed his senior debut by head coach Marcelo Bielsa last season in the FA Cup and has now penned an improved three-year deal at Elland Road, which will run until the summer of 2024.
United have also recently handed young players Charlie Cresswell - who was handed a Premier League bow against West Ham at the weekend - and Liam McCarron new deals in LS11 in recent weeks with an eye on the future.
Jenkins could be called into EFL Trophy action on Tuesday night at Oldham Athletic. The Whites Under-23s also travel to face Leicester City at the King Power stadium on Friday evening.