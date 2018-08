Have your say

OUASIM BOUY has become the latest player to depart Leeds United with the defensive midfielder joining Dutch club PEC Zwolle on a season-long loan.

Former Juventus player Bouy Joined United on a four-year deal last summer but the 25-year-old has yet to make a single appearance for the Whites.

Bouy was sent out on loan to Spanish Segunda Division side Cultural Leonesa after joining Leeds but returned back to the Whites in February.