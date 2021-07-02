Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont in action for Oldham Athletic last season. Pic: Getty

The 21-year-old will spend the 2021/22 campaign with the Shrimps as he continues his development away from Elland Road in the Football League.

McCalmont - who penned a four-year deal in LS11 last August - enjoyed a breakout season with Oldham Athletic last term.

He made 39 appearances for the Latics in League Two, scoring 10 goals during his time at Boundary Park as he found form playing in an attacking midfield role.

“People think it’s easy going to League Two, but it’s not,” McCalmont told the YEP in March.

“It’s different, more physical, everyone wants the three points.

“You don’t have the luxuries you have at Leeds, where it’s all nice, the pitches and everything. I signed on the Friday and got chucked in to start on the Saturday, so I was going in a bit blind.

"The tempo and how physical it is, I’ve never experienced it before.”