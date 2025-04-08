Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United head to the Riverside Stadium this evening.

Leeds United and Middlesbrough fans will join forces during Tuesday’s Championship meeting at the Riverside Stadium to remember Scott ‘Dotty’ Gordon, who tragically passed away last week.

Scott, 36, died at the scene of a crash involving his motorbike on Wednesday evening last week. The incident took place in Thornaby, near Middlesbrough, where the father-of-two lived and was well-known and loved among locals.

Floral tributes were laid out in the Thornaby area for Middlesbrough fan Scott, whose son Trent posted on Facebook: “I know this will be hard to do but for the boro v Leeds game could we get a minutes applause for dad who sadly passed away on Wednesday he would always like to take me to the games and boro always had a part in his heart thanks to everyone for the flowers and that can try and make this happen the could we get the applause in 36th minute since that’s how old he was thank you RIP DAD”.

That request looks to have been taken up by those attending tonight’s Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, with a post shared to a Leeds United Supporters Group Facebook page ahead of kick-off.

The post, from Gareth Waite, read: “What a club Middlesbrough FC! Unbelievable what they have done for Trent Gordon. Remember tomorrow 36th Minute applause for Dotty Gordon. His friends and family are going to meet in the Fan Zone outside the ground prior to the game, from 18:00 onwards. #UTB”.

A sold out away end will play their part in the minute’s applause, with thousands of Leeds fans expected inside the Riverside for the Tuesday evening fixture. Those fans have recently been paying tribute to Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, 25 years on from their murder in Istanbul.

Wreaths were laid before recent games against Swansea City and Luton Town, with a minute’s applause before the former and during the latter. The Leeds squad and staff members also visited Chris and Kev’s plaque outside Elland Road on Thursday, April 3, where a minute’s silence was held.