Leeds United men endure night to forget as own goal and sub confusion compound defeat
Leeds United loanees Rasmus Kristensen and Diego Llorente endured an evening to forget for loan club AS Roma as the Serie A club fell to a 2-0 defeat on Sunday night.
Bologna’s 2-0 victory was Roma’s first loss in seven matches as Kristensen, Llorente and co toiled away to the Emilio-Romagna club. The Leeds duo started the fixture but found themselves a goal down at the break after Nikola Moro’s opener. Spanish defender Llorente also picked up a yellow card during the opening 45 minutes and was subsequently sacrificed shortly after the restart as boss José Mourinho replaced him with striker Sardar Azmoun, going in search of a route back into the game. Llorente’s withdrawal came a quarter of an hour after Kristensen’s most consequential action of the game - an unfortunate own goal in the 49th minute to put Bologna two-nil up. A Rossoblù cross from the right was bundled in by the Danish defender beyond goalkeeper Rui Patricio as he attempted to clear the danger. Confusion then ensued as half-time substitute Renato Sanches’ number went up on the fourth official’s board, just 18 minutes into his appearance. The Portuguese international appeared perplexed by Mourinho’s decision to re-substitute him for Edoardo Bove, while ultimately Roma were unable to find a way to take anything from the game. The capital club sit seventh in the Serie A table, three points off Bologna in fourth. Kristensen and Llorente’s loan deals expire at the end of the season while both remain contracted at Elland Road; Llorente until 2026 and Kristensen until 2027.