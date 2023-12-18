Bologna’s 2-0 victory was Roma’s first loss in seven matches as Kristensen, Llorente and co toiled away to the Emilio-Romagna club. The Leeds duo started the fixture but found themselves a goal down at the break after Nikola Moro’s opener. Spanish defender Llorente also picked up a yellow card during the opening 45 minutes and was subsequently sacrificed shortly after the restart as boss José Mourinho replaced him with striker Sardar Azmoun, going in search of a route back into the game. Llorente’s withdrawal came a quarter of an hour after Kristensen’s most consequential action of the game - an unfortunate own goal in the 49th minute to put Bologna two-nil up. A Rossoblù cross from the right was bundled in by the Danish defender beyond goalkeeper Rui Patricio as he attempted to clear the danger. Confusion then ensued as half-time substitute Renato Sanches’ number went up on the fourth official’s board, just 18 minutes into his appearance. The Portuguese international appeared perplexed by Mourinho’s decision to re-substitute him for Edoardo Bove, while ultimately Roma were unable to find a way to take anything from the game. The capital club sit seventh in the Serie A table, three points off Bologna in fourth. Kristensen and Llorente’s loan deals expire at the end of the season while both remain contracted at Elland Road; Llorente until 2026 and Kristensen until 2027.