Leeds United men approach critical junctures as trio battle for Euro 2024 progression

Liam Cooper will be hoping to feature this evening as Scotland take on Hungary in their final group stage game

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper will be hoping to get the nod from Steve Clarke this evening as Scotland take on Hungary in their final Euro 2024 group stage game. The Scots are yet to win a game at the tournament but the point they picked up against Switzerland stands them in good stead to progress to the knockouts with a result this evening.

Scotland currently sit three points behind Switzerland in the group with an inferior goal difference, however, beating Hungary would more than likely see them progress as one of four third placed teams. Clarke has something of a dilemma at the back, though, with Kieran Tierney being ruled out through injury.

Ryan Porteous serves the final game of his two-match ban tonight and that means the Tartan Army will be stretched defensively to say the least. Scott McKenna got the nod to replace Tierney off the bench against Switzerland, but there's always the chance that Clarke could instead turn to Cooper to play on the left of a back three.

The Leeds man hasn't seen any action so far in the tournament but he'll be keen to get on the field tonight and he will have spent the last few days doing everything possible to impress the head coach enough to get the nod from the start against Hungary. Hungary may have lost both of their group stage games so far, but they're not to be taken lightly and some bookmakers even make them the slight favourites to pick up the points.

Of course, Cooper isn't the only Leeds man approaching a crucial fixture over the coming days. Max Wober, who spent the season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, is competing with Austria, who have impressed in the tournament so far and could still qualify for the next round automatically.

They take on the Netherlands in Berlin on Tuesday evening knowing that a win would see them claim a top two spot over the Dutch. Wober's tournament has not gone to plan on an individual level, though. The defender scored an own goal to give France the win in their opening game and he was dropped for Austria's second match against Poland, which they won 3-1. However, he'll be hopeful of regaining his spot for the decisive clash with the Netherlands.

Rasmus Kristensen is chasing his first minutes of the tournament as well having watched both of Denmark's games from the bench so far. Denmark has drawn both of their games but know a win against Serbia will be enough to see them finish inside the top two regardless of what happens between England and Slovenia.