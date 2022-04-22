Austin Pillay, 34, has followed Leeds United for as long as he can remember - his dad also being a huge fan of the club.

However, Austin - who has watched hundreds of Leeds United matches on the TV - has never been able to visit England, until now.

He decided to save up and make the trip of a lifetime of around 9,300 miles from his home in Pietermaritzburg, which is in the province of Kwa Zulu-Natal.

Austin hopes to watch the team against Manchester City at Elland Road and possibly also the match against Chelsea.

His journey is being followed by thousands of other Leeds United supporters on Twitter who have wished him well.

Austin, speaking to the YEP, said the trip "really is a dream come true".

He explained: "My dad is a Leeds fan, and I've been a Leeds fan all my life.

"I can't really even explain how excited I am, I've waited since I was 10 years old for this, it will be a trip of a lifetime."

Austin is flying on Friday and due to land in London on Saturday.

"I have managed to do it after many years of dreaming and working towards it", he added.

"It is finally happening."

Austin said the long journey was "totally worth it".

He said the Leeds United fans had accepted him as one of their own.

"This will be my first ever trip to England", Austin added.