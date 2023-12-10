On and off the pitch Leeds United are quickly getting used to the idea of being good again as Daniel Farke fights fire with fire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A relentless Championship schedule calls for a relentless attitude and no sooner had the full-time whistle gone on a 2-0 Ewood Park win than Farke was on the pitch discussing details with individuals. He first approached Archie Gray, then substitute Djed Spence and even as all the other Leeds players made it back down the tunnel Farke was still debriefing his Spurs loanee. What they discussed was not explicitly revealed in Farke's press conference but his assessment of Spence's performance did include mention of the full-back's leisurely approach to returning to his own half after a pair of attacks. Being on it, all the time, is what Farke demands because that, and only that, is what brings promotions. Being on it, all the time, is what the form of Leicester City and Ipswich Town is demanding.

This was a good win, and one worth celebrating so Farke did eventually approach a 7,000-strong away end for his now traditional post-match wave. But the celebrations were, under his orders, to cease pretty quickly for those due to play at Sunderland on Tuesday night but to carry on for those travelling back on the trains and coaches. Not that they needed telling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had set off from Leeds early on Saturday morning, many of them crammed into an overcrowded train with too few carriages, where anyone setting off for a trek to the toilet bade emotional farewells to their travelling companions lest they not return. Where elbows nestled in ribs and beer fumes infused the stale air. Where empathetic noises were offered in the direction of the poor souls unable to board at New Pudsey and other stops. Where 'civilians' wore bewildered looks and the sprayed mist of cans being opened around them.

Was it all worth it? The answer came with arms, hands, feet and elbows nestling in ribs as limbs flailed in response to Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville's clinical finishes, and in the songs that were still ringing out on train carriages heading back across the Yorkshire border. The Premier League was fun for Leeds fans, to begin with, but the sad irony of it was that they watched the fun bit on screens rather than in the flesh. And by the time stadiums returned to capacity, the Premier League stopped being fun. So what they deserve this season, for turning up in such numbers and volume, at the end of barely tolerable public transport experiences, is some enjoyment.

And a team that pretty much picks itself right now has quickly surrounded itself with a sense of expectation. Blackburn Rovers, a form side, a good attacking side, were expected to present a tricky test but there was no real reason why Leeds could not win this game. That's been the sense ahead of just about every Championship fixture this season and when you've beaten the top two, on their turf, why not?

From the outset this was among the better Championship encounters, with Rovers playing a full part and starting the better with a pair of early corners and a dangerous cross into the box. Leeds were soon into their rhythm though and trying to set up camp in the opposition half. Summerville shot wide with the game's first noteworthy chance and Joel Piroe's free-kick was deflected just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn looked dangerous on the break but Leeds looked ominous. Pressing in the area, Summerville got a foot in and Georginio Rutter got the finish wrong, dinking it wide instead of lashing it home from close range. But when Leeds stopped a Rovers break and went off on one of their own, Rutter got the final pass to James just right. The finish, from a player in sublime goalscoring form, was just as good.

It could and should have been 2-0 when the same pair combined first on the right touchline and then again, almost, in the area, James' pass for an unmarked Rutter going through the box instead of into the net via the Frenchman's boot. Beyond a strong penalty appeal for handball against Georginio Rutter and some promising second half attacking play, Rovers struggled to create anything that really threatened to cancel out Leeds' lead. Bodies appeared in the area, they passed the ball nicely, but only Callum Brittain had much of a sight of goal and his shot hit the side netting.

With Leeds doing more defending than attacking, Farke replaced the injured Sam Byram and the tiring James with Djed Spence and Willy Gnonto. Their first contributions came in an attack that started with Spence finding Ethan Ampaud, whose pass to Piroe in the middle opened Blackburn up. Piroe fed Gnonto and his shot was a goal all the way until Leo Wahlstedt tipped it onto his crossbar.

Similarly to the opener, the second goal soon followed a spurned opportunity. Archie Gray went roaming from right-back, glided inside to play a one-two with Rutter and then slide a perfect pass through for Summerville to run in and finish beautifully. That finishing ability was the difference according to Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson but Illan Meslier's fine save from Arnór Sigurðsson made a difference. Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk's composure and awareness made a difference. Glen Kamara and Ampadu's physicality did too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad