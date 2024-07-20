Leeds United medical booked and Germany flight addition as £5m late night deal agreed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are closing in on another summer signing with a medical scheduled

Jayden Bogle is set for a medical after Leeds United reached a £5m deal with Sheffield United.

Daniel Farke will welcome the right-back to the club's training camp in Germany, which begins tomorrow. The YEP understands the deal moved quickly on Friday evening after our sister title The Sheffield Star reported that Bogle would be given permission to sit out the Blades' Saturday friendly with Chesterfield.

Right-back has been seen as a key position and Bogle's arrival is timely, given Farke's need to play three at the back during Friday's friendly win at Harrogate. With Bogle in place Leeds will have a trio of senior full-backs, namely Bogle, left-back Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, who can play on either side of the back four.

Bogle is likely to make his friendly debut during one of Leeds' two pre-season fixtures in Germany. The 23-year-old started his youth career with Reading before joining Derby County’s academy. He went on to make his professional debut with the Rams before signing for the Blades in 2020.

Leeds had two previous bids of £4m rejected by the Bramall Lane outfit. Those offers had different payment structures but the clubs have now struck an agreement. Bogle has just 12 months remaining on his contract in South Yorkshire, after the Blades activated a one-year option to extend his deal at the end of last season.

Chris Wilder’s side are in a period of rebuilding after their relegation from the Premier League and have ultimately accepted Bogle’s departure to a possible promotion rival, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next season.