Leeds United target Djed Spence is set to undergo a medical ahead of a season-long loan move, meanwhile Elland Road chiefs have turned their backs on a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri

Leeds could make Tottenham Hotspur right-back Djed Spence their latest arrival in the summer transfer window as the 23-year-old defender undergoes a medical ahead of a proposed season-long loan move, according to The Athletic.

United are keen to supplement Daniel Farke’s options in that area of the pitch having already pursued England Under-21 right-back Max Aarons this summer.

Leeds are believed to have negotiated a £1 million loan fee for Spence’s season-long stay at Elland Road. The player is understood to have given the green light to a Leeds switch after terms were agreed between the two clubs, which has led to the scheduling of a medical.

Ex-Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest full-back Spence spent the second half of last season on loan at French side Stade Rennais, where he linked up with fellow Spurs teammate Joe Rodon.

The pair could now be reunited in LS11 provided Spence passes medical checks with Rob Price and his team.

Elsewhere, Leeds’ pursuit of German international midfielder Nadiem Amiri is over, per The Athletic, despite an in-person meeting between the player, his representatives and Leeds chiefs, including Daniel Farke.

The Whites’ hierarchy were left dissatisfied by demands made during talks and were subsequently unwilling to finance the player’s return flight, it is claimed.