Young Whites striker Mateo Joseph has issued a Leeds United message of reflection with a personal declaration about what comes next.

Twenty-one-year old forward Joseph began the 2024-25 Championship season starting upfront in the no 9 role after dazzling in pre-season for Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Joseph started the first eight games of the Championship season before Joel Piroe took over upfront en route to winning the division’s golden boot.

With Piroe netting 19 goals and Joseph bagging three of his own, Leeds scored an incredible 95 goals which proved key in helping the team win the division on goal difference after promotion back to the Premier League had sealed.

After being crowned Championship champions, United’s owners flew the squad out to Las Vegas for post season celebrations having sealed a top-flight return.

Joseph, though, will now be back in action next month representing Spain under-21s at the under-21s European Championships, ahead of which the young Leeds striker is recharged and grateful for his experiences during the 2024-25 campaign.

Taking to his Instagram page, Joseph wrote: “Off-season well spent, from celebrating promotion in Vegas with the boys, to recharging withy my family in the Dominican Republic.

“Grateful for every moment and every lesson this season. The grind never stopped. Ready for what’s next (together with an emoji of the Spain flag).