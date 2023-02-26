The Spaniard ensured countryman Javi Gracia got off to a winning start in the home dugout after being appointed new head coach on Tuesday. Firpo believes his 77th minute strike is the biggest goal of his career given the context of the situation Leeds currently find themselves in.

United’s victory put an end to a ten-game winless run in the Premier League and lifted the team out of the relegation zone at the expense of last weekend’s opponents Everton, who were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa.

Speaking after the game, Firpo said: “Yeah, probably yes [the biggest goal of my career], I think in the situation that we are right now.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Junior Firpo of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton FC at Elland Road on February 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I always say the same. We don't deserve to be here. We demonstrate today we were the better team. We get our win and happily I score, so also really happy.”

Firpo invited friends and family to the game at Elland Road and was delighted to have made a match-winning contribution in front of his loved ones.

"A good selection. I had the Premier League interview in midweek and I always say that I bring all my friends because when they come, I do an amazing game, so we repeat again,” Firpo added.

Leeds’ upcoming fixtures pit them against Fulham in the FA Cup next Tuesday before the team face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday – but the left-back says he cannot celebrate today’s win too much due to the quick turnaround before next week’s Fifth Round tie.