Leeds United match-winner Junior Firpo admits Elland Road moment the biggest of his career
Leeds United left-back Junior Firpo scored the game’s only goal on Saturday afternoon as the Whites defeated fellow relegation rivals Southampton at Elland Road
The Spaniard ensured countryman Javi Gracia got off to a winning start in the home dugout after being appointed new head coach on Tuesday. Firpo believes his 77th minute strike is the biggest goal of his career given the context of the situation Leeds currently find themselves in.
United’s victory put an end to a ten-game winless run in the Premier League and lifted the team out of the relegation zone at the expense of last weekend’s opponents Everton, who were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa.
Speaking after the game, Firpo said: “Yeah, probably yes [the biggest goal of my career], I think in the situation that we are right now.
"I always say the same. We don't deserve to be here. We demonstrate today we were the better team. We get our win and happily I score, so also really happy.”
Firpo invited friends and family to the game at Elland Road and was delighted to have made a match-winning contribution in front of his loved ones.
"A good selection. I had the Premier League interview in midweek and I always say that I bring all my friends because when they come, I do an amazing game, so we repeat again,” Firpo added.
Leeds’ upcoming fixtures pit them against Fulham in the FA Cup next Tuesday before the team face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday – but the left-back says he cannot celebrate today’s win too much due to the quick turnaround before next week’s Fifth Round tie.
"We have [a game] again on Tuesday so I cannot do too much,” Firpo finished with a smile.