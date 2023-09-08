Leeds United match hits sell-out status as Whites look to improve awful fixture record
A forthcoming Leeds United clash in which the Whites will look to improve an awful recent record in the fixture has reached sell-out status.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Daniel Farke’s side will return to Championship action after the September international break with next Sunday’s clash at Millwall and the Lions have announced that all tickets for the contest have been sold out. Leeds have lost five of their last six games at Millwall and last recorded an away victory at the Lions back in March 2012 when a Ross McCormack strike gave Neil Warnock’s side a 1-0 victory.
The Whites then lost their next four matches at Millwall and only Jack Harrison’s late strike in the 1-1 draw of September 2018 for Marcelo Bielsa’s side has avoided Leeds travelling to Bermondsey on the back of six-straight defeats there.