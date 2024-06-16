Leeds United face another season of Championship football but the optimistic fan might enjoy a second title challenge over a likely Premier League relegation scrap. A sale or two is expected this summer but Daniel Farke will hope to retain most of his stars, and even add a couple more if possible.

Leeds are undoubtedly a giant in the Championship both historically and financially, having only dropped down from the top-flight a year ago. That they entered the second-tier with a group of young and exciting prospects has helped massively, and Farke’s squad is arguably as good as anyone’s.