Leeds United's hectic fixture schedule played a part in their latest sluggish start to an early kick-off but Daniel Farke believes there is evidence against suggestions of physical tiredness.

The Whites headed into the international break top of the Championship on goal difference after a 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday but the manager has faced criticism from sections of the support for a lack of rotation. ‘Burn out’ was a theory thrown at his Leeds predecessor Marcelo Bielsa and one the Argentine railed against, citing data in his defence. There have been suggestions from some among the Leeds fanbase that it was at play last season when the Whites limped towards the finish line and missed out on automatic promotion and it has raised its head again over the past week or so.

The trip to Loftus Road followed a 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth six days earlier and a midweek win over Millwall. Farke's team for the Millwall game showed just one change from the Fratton Park defeat and he went unchanged for QPR despite hinting at possible rotation due to the scant recovery time between Wednesday night and Saturday morning. His plan was to decide the team as late as possible and though he later revealed he had considered bringing Ilia Gruev into the midfield and giving Willy Gnonto a start at 10, he went with the same starting XI having had the green light from the medical team that everyone was ready to go again.

Not for the first time this season Leeds took their time to get going in a lunchtime kick-off - a problem that has prompted Farke to make some matchday routine alterations when their game is chosen for a 12pm or 12.30pm start. By the half hour mark they found themselves 2-0 down thanks to sloppy work in possession and sleepy responses to QPR's quick thinking. Brenden Aaronson gifted the ball to the hosts in his own penalty area for Koki Saito's well-hit opener and Manor Solomon was left isolated to defend a two-v-one on the flank from a quickly-taken QPR throw. When Paul Smyth's subsequent cross came in, Steve Cook was unmarked and headed home.

Farke concedes that Leeds were not mentally sharp but insists physical weariness was not the problem, because from the half hour mark on his side were able to go up 'at least two gears' as they fought back to draw.

"When you don't start on the front foot then you always have to say that there is a reason that the mental sharpness was not there," he said. "So overall, it has nothing to do with being physically tired, because they were able to step up at least two gears for minute 25 or 30 on. So if you are capable to do this then you can also do this in the first 25 minutes. Yes, I was of course hoping for a bit more sharpness and defensive awareness and willingness also to do the dirty work. It's sometimes the case once you're that dominant, like we were against Millwall in the second half, perhaps you underestimate because we started quite good on the ball, but it's more like we tired ourselves a little bit by start. We lost the basic and the basic is defensive awareness in the final moments and yes, mentally, the sharpness in the first 30 minutes was not perfect."

The German put the second goal down to laziness. Leeds appeared to switch off, anticipating that QPR would take a long throw into their penalty area, but took responsibility for their defensive awareness not being what it can be because he did not give the midfield a more defensive profile.

"Of course, I would have wished that we were a bit more on it in these situations, I think the goals were just too cheap," he said. "And I think about the throw-in situation - we have a clear principle who defends outside wide together with Manor Solomon, two against two, but if you're too lazy to move out and to react, then yeah, and they use this for a little give-and-go and a cross comes in. Then it's also a bit difficult. But it was the third game within six days for my players, I'm a bit more self critical with myself that although I was tempted to bring Ilia [Gruev] for the defensive awareness I didn't do this."