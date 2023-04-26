Javi Gracia regards all games as must-win but of the Whites’ remaining fixtures this took on the appearance of the most winnable, so a failure to take three points was difficult for the head coach to take.

Here’s the YEP take on a night that did not go to plan and a plan that did not go down well with fans.

Good day

Jack Harrison

The draw wasn’t the result he wanted but on what must have been an evening of slightly weird emotions, Harrison put in a performance. His delivery for the goal, described as a ‘cheap cross’ by Dean Smith presumably due to the ease with which the winger escaped pressure, was perfect. It wasn’t his first dangerous ball into the box, either. And he worked hard for the cause, defensively. The second half saw one of those trademark killer first touches. This was more like the Harrison that Leicester thought they were buying, until suddenly Leeds told them they weren’t.

Crysencio Summerville

The youngster showed the grit, determination and defensive commitment that was required. That had to be a new record for sliding challenges for Summerville. Showed his quick feet in the second half to earn Tielemans a booking.

WIND UP - Jamie Vardy, a player Leeds United fans would idolise had he worn their colours, was up to his old tricks when he scored the equaliser. Pic: Getty

Jamie Vardy

The striker still has that ability to escape defenders, playing on their shoulders and darting into problematic areas to get on the end of things. Of course he celebrated his goal with at least one eye on the home fans. He’s a wind-up merchant and that’s not going to change at this stage. He’s the kind of player Leeds fans would have idolised, had Elland Road ever become his home. He’s the kind of player Leeds could have done with at various points in the last couple of years.

Bad day

Javi Gracia

The Spaniard was growing on Leeds fans thanks to those three league wins and the sense of calm he brought with him to Elland Road. Things have gone badly awry of late, however, and patience with his team selection and usage of Willy Gnonto is wearing thin, further driving a wedge between Gracia and the fanbase. The sound of supporters chanting ‘make a sub’ would be painful for any manager but this game was a painful watch and it was painfully apparent that change was needed before Leicester hit back.

Off-camera moments

Michael Skubala sending Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter over to the West Stand to sign autographs for a group of cheering kids who had been pleading for them to come over.

Luke Ayling clapping the Kop and lingering, almost making a point of getting them going and keeping them going, as the starting XI went through their final warm-up. The West Stand and the Kop made their own point when Gnonto came out to warm-up, cheering the Italian wildly. His song was aired at various points in the game, too.

A ballboy in front of the South Stand came in for applause and cheers for his no-nonsense delivery of a ball for a Leicester goal-kick. James Maddison had his arms outstretched and looked at the referee. Maddison was rarely far from the referee and spent a lot of the evening in conversation with him.

Craig Shakespeare’s chat with the fourth official after referee Paul Tierney approached his colleague for a chat after Ayling's challenge on Harvey Barnes and the ensuing conversations. Michael Salisbury jotted something down, then play went on. Leeds later clarified the situation to reveal that the officials were getting their ducks in a row over the identity of a booking.

The officials found themselves in demand at the break, with Youri Tielemans wanting a word and Ayling needing to get a message across as well, before he and Maddison shared an affectionate embrace.