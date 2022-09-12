Although Klich’s role at Leeds has changed somewhat with boss Jesse Marsch seeing him presently as an impact substitute, the 32-year-old has retained his place in the Poland squad for Nations League games against Netherlands and Wales later this month.

With the World Cup around the corner, Klich’s inclusion comes as early validation of his and Marsch’s feeling that he would still be involved sufficiently at Leeds to justify a place in Czesław Michniewicz’s plans at international level.

Marsch revealed towards the end of pre-season that Klich’s Leeds future was somewhat in doubt and that a need for minutes and the player’s World Cup dreams, could play a big part in any decision the midfielder made.

The arrival of midfield trio Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson has pushed Klich out of a starting role in the top flight, having previously earned a place for himself as one of Marcelo Bielsa’s most trusted and utilised generals.

But while Marsch has admitted he and Klich have shared some ‘tough conversations’ it has become clear that the American still sees real value in the Polish international.

“I’m really happy with Klichy,” he said earlier this season.

"He’s accepted a different role. The air is clear and he is committed to help how he can. He continues to be a big factor for us. When we use him, how we use him. He’s excited for the role and taking on the role.

STILL VALUED - Jesse Marsch has made clear he still sees huge value in having Mateusz Klich at Leeds United and the midfielder's decision to stay is paying off with continued inclusion in the Poland squad. Pic: Getty

“He is committed to being here. The role we have discussed is enough for him to continue here for Poland. If he plays like that, Poland will look on that favourably.”

Klich has come off the bench in all six of Leeds’ Premier League games to date and got 90 minutes against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, with a brace of goals to boot.

He is part of a 30-man squad named to face Netherlands on Thursday September 22 in Warsaw, before a trip to Cardiff to face Wales on Sunday September 25.