Leeds United are a difficult side to score goals against under Daniel Farke but were left to rue their missed chances prior to Joe Rodon’s red card at Hull City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Whites hoped to follow up their 3-0 beating of Millwall with a second consecutive away victory but were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw and a third straight clean sheet. Rodon’s red was the game changer because up until the hour mark you would have backed Leeds to go on and win it.

Here’s the YEP take.

Good day

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crysencio Summerville

The substitute changed the game. His direct running gave Hull serious problems and his linking up with Georginio Rutter created chances. Hull City could only stop him through fouls. Summerville is going to be a nightmare for a lot of Championship defenders this season.

Pascal Struijk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the captain fit to return to the squad the pressure is on Struijk to keep his place. He responded with a good performance at Hull. Continually picked a good pass to get Leeds moving forward, sending them ahead of the intended recipient so they could get at Hull. There was just one positional mistake to pick at because defensively he was otherwise sound.

AWAY END - A Leeds United fan interacts with stewards after falling onto the tv gantry during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at MKM Stadium. Pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Ryan Allsop

The Hull City keeper made a tremendous save to deny Rutter and an even better one to stop Summerville from scoring a wondergoal. He deserved his clean sheet.

Bad day

Jamie Shackleton

A difficult outing for the makeshift left-back, although he dug in and worked hard. At times he will suffer from not being able to play in a regular or natural position and at Hull it felt like one of those times. But asked to do a job, he’ll do it willingly and with plenty of effort.

Joel Piroe

The striker was unable to make much headway and looked isolated at times, prior to being sacrificed due to the red card. Farke’s disappointment was evident because he felt Piroe’s moment was going to arrive in the second half.

Joe Rodon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first yellow wasn't just harsh, it was wrong. The second he could have no complaints about and that was on him, because that challenge did not need to be made in that manner. The shame of it was Rodon's performance being so good up to that point, he was a brick wall.

Off-camera moments

Captain Liam Cooper imparting some wisdom to Georginio Rutter as they walked off the pitch at the end of the warm-up.

Luke Ayling consoling Willy Gnonto as he came off with an early knock.

Ayling's thumbs up for Archie Gray who tracked the dangerous Jaden to cover for his captain. Ayling, who is asked to play high and wide by Farke, was upfield for an attack as Hull broke with a long ball out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Ampadu gathering Summerville and Piroe for a chat as the teams came off for half-time to express a view on the first half.

Farke apologetically explaining his decision to Piroe, who was sacrificed for Cooper on 62 minutes after Rodon's red.

A Leeds United supporter tumbling onto a TV gantry and appearing to open up a wound on his head, drawing a crowd of stewards and the attention of the police in and around the away end. His fellow supporters responded with chants of ‘We’re Leeds United, we sit where we want.’

Ayling celebrating winning a goal kick after another duel with Jaden. It was a tough night for the right-back but he fought to the end and when down to 10 men every single challenge became vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitness coach Chris Domogalla walking down the touchline to chaperone Ayling like a burly bodyguard, after the defender's off-field booking and interactions with Hull players. The home fans were incensed by his general presence but particularly his over-the-top theatrics when an Jacob Greaves shaped to kick the ball at him.