Leeds United man's touchline bodyguard, fan takes a tumble and off-camera moments at Hull City
The Whites hoped to follow up their 3-0 beating of Millwall with a second consecutive away victory but were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw and a third straight clean sheet. Rodon’s red was the game changer because up until the hour mark you would have backed Leeds to go on and win it.
Crysencio Summerville
The substitute changed the game. His direct running gave Hull serious problems and his linking up with Georginio Rutter created chances. Hull City could only stop him through fouls. Summerville is going to be a nightmare for a lot of Championship defenders this season.
Pascal Struijk
With the captain fit to return to the squad the pressure is on Struijk to keep his place. He responded with a good performance at Hull. Continually picked a good pass to get Leeds moving forward, sending them ahead of the intended recipient so they could get at Hull. There was just one positional mistake to pick at because defensively he was otherwise sound.
Ryan Allsop
The Hull City keeper made a tremendous save to deny Rutter and an even better one to stop Summerville from scoring a wondergoal. He deserved his clean sheet.
Jamie Shackleton
A difficult outing for the makeshift left-back, although he dug in and worked hard. At times he will suffer from not being able to play in a regular or natural position and at Hull it felt like one of those times. But asked to do a job, he’ll do it willingly and with plenty of effort.
Joel Piroe
The striker was unable to make much headway and looked isolated at times, prior to being sacrificed due to the red card. Farke’s disappointment was evident because he felt Piroe’s moment was going to arrive in the second half.
Joe Rodon
The first yellow wasn't just harsh, it was wrong. The second he could have no complaints about and that was on him, because that challenge did not need to be made in that manner. The shame of it was Rodon's performance being so good up to that point, he was a brick wall.
Off-camera moments
Captain Liam Cooper imparting some wisdom to Georginio Rutter as they walked off the pitch at the end of the warm-up.
Luke Ayling consoling Willy Gnonto as he came off with an early knock.
Ayling's thumbs up for Archie Gray who tracked the dangerous Jaden to cover for his captain. Ayling, who is asked to play high and wide by Farke, was upfield for an attack as Hull broke with a long ball out.
Ethan Ampadu gathering Summerville and Piroe for a chat as the teams came off for half-time to express a view on the first half.
Farke apologetically explaining his decision to Piroe, who was sacrificed for Cooper on 62 minutes after Rodon's red.
A Leeds United supporter tumbling onto a TV gantry and appearing to open up a wound on his head, drawing a crowd of stewards and the attention of the police in and around the away end. His fellow supporters responded with chants of ‘We’re Leeds United, we sit where we want.’
Ayling celebrating winning a goal kick after another duel with Jaden. It was a tough night for the right-back but he fought to the end and when down to 10 men every single challenge became vital.
Fitness coach Chris Domogalla walking down the touchline to chaperone Ayling like a burly bodyguard, after the defender's off-field booking and interactions with Hull players. The home fans were incensed by his general presence but particularly his over-the-top theatrics when an Jacob Greaves shaped to kick the ball at him.
At full-time ex-Hull City man Karl Darlow taking the opportunity to catch up with ex-team-mates.