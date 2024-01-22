Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Whites had to put up with a stiff, physical test from their visitors but exacted revenge for the Boxing Day Deepdale defeat, thanks to Joel Piroe’s late, late penalty. Here’s the YEP take.

Good day: Ilia Gruev

The midfielder is seizing his moment and showing he is up to the task even in the physical games. Gruev cuts a smaller, slighter figure than the likes of Kalvin Phillips but put himself about against Preston and covered a huge distance to get involved on and off the ball. Perhaps the biggest compliment is that Leeds have not particularly missed Ethan Ampadu in the centre and even when Glen Kamara was not at his absolute best on Saturday, Gruev still shone.

GOOD DAY - Joel Piroe came off the bench to win it for Leeds United against Preston North End with a stoppage time pressure penalty. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Good day: Crysencio Summerville

Summerville might not ordinarily be considered as a natural leader but the way he started the second half set the tone for Leeds. He persisted and persisted, kept a lid on his temper as Preston stopped him the only way they could, and continued to create danger right to the end. His work-rate often goes unnoticed due to the end product he comes up with, but a willingness to run all afternoon is hugely important in games like that one.

Good day: Joel Piroe

Talk about pressure. Just on the pitch as a substitute, Piroe barely had time to get up to speed and settled in before facing a crucial spot-kick. He'll hit better ones than that but he sent the keeper the wrong way and won the game for Leeds. After a frustrating period in which he's lost his place in the team, the goal visibly meant a lot to the Dutchman and it was huge for his team. The celebrations, especially Bamford's obvious delight for Piroe, showed how much the side value him.

Bad day: Ryan Lowe

Lowe looked like a man having a difficult afternoon for most of his visit to Elland Road but his press conference afterwards, which was a little spiky, betrayed just how annoyed he was. His take on the penalty and a foul he had seen by Rodon in the build up earned him very little sympathy. Suggesting that Preston had matched Leeds, when the hosts had hit the woodwork and squandered far more chances from far more promising possession, was odd, but managers under pressure will say what they need to say.

Off-camera

Junior Firpo having his kids with him as mascots, posing for a photo out on the pitch and then running them back to his wife on the touchline. He wasn't allowed to rejoin his team-mates until both youngsters had given him a good luck cuddle. Ryan Lowe's first half fit of pique, grabbing the ball and slamming it to the ground and remonstrating with one of his defenders. The Preston boss was further annoyed when he booted a stray ball back onto the pitch only to see that Meslier had fetched another, Rutter kicking Lowe's effort into touch.

World darts champion Luke Humphries getting in the way of the Preston subs doing their half-time warm-up but getting a pat on the back as he went past with his trophy. The visitors were quite animated at the sight of the recently-crowned world number one. The South Stand giving him his own Farke wave moment as he hoisted the silverware towards them, having carted the massive thing all the way around the pitch.

Bamford asking for the ballboys to hurry and get the ball back to Cornell so Preston could restart the game, with the score at 1-1 and half an hour remaining. Farke coming out to the touchline to gee Ampadu up with 13 minutes left. The manager going mad at Gray, who as the last man back had to tidy up a situation and almost got himself into bother. Rodon racing to the technical area to celebrate the winner with Firpo. Firpo coming out to yell at players to get back into positions as Preston prepared for the restart. Rodon roaring to the South Stand after winning a goal-kick.