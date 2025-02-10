Leeds United defender Joe Rodon has started 68 consecutive Championship games for the club since arriving initially on loan in the summer of 2023. The Whites have lost by a margin of two-or-more goals just once during that run.

Despite Leeds' FA Cup exit at the weekend, Rodon's stock rose through his absence. Even with an accomplished centre-back pairing of Pascal Struijk and Ethan Ampadu, the Whites did not exhibit what Daniel Farke might call 'perfect defensive behaviour'.

To concede two goals, in the largely unavoidable manner Leeds did, without reply was instructive given Rodon's omission from the matchday squad.

It was not a game which held great importance. Prior to the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Farke admitted it was unlikely Leeds would be at Wembley come the end of the season, contesting the FA Cup Final. This realistic pessimism was perhaps reflected by his team selection which numbered 10 changes, Rodon one of them.

Leeds looked shakier at the back, less assured of themselves and forfeited possession more often in dangerous areas. Ampadu, even, was a culprit of doing exactly that on more than one occasion, uncharacteristically so.

Rodon appears to bring a calmness to this Leeds defence, an awareness of the correct spacing between he and his centre-back partner, a tendency to dominate in 1-v-1 duels and just enough force to quell physical or flighty attackers without drawing too many yellow cards. United lacked all of the above against Millwall.

Football has difficulty when it comes to quantifying a central defender's effectiveness at their primary function, besides clean sheets which are more of a collective achievement and sometimes the responsibility of the goalkeeper more than anything. Those whose appearances are stippled with many clearances, tackles and interceptions tend to play for sides who do not dominate the ball, like Leeds do, or teams who are repeatedly giving up chances to their opposition, therefore more defensive interventions are required. For that reason, it's not always a good thing if a centre-back is posting 'good numbers'.

Joe Rodon in action during Leeds’ 0-0 draw with Burnley | Getty

It is, though, little coincidence that of Leeds' four most recent multi-goal defeats, Rodon has been absent for two of them. For Millwall at the weekend and Leeds' 3-1 defeat by Southampton back in September 2023, the Wales international played no part. Admittedly, 3-0 and 4-0 losses to Middlesbrough, albeit among a much-changed lineup in the Carabao Cup, and QPR at the end of last season, respectively, are not ringing endorsements of the 27-year-old's defensive abilities but results like so are very much in the minority.

Rodon has helped Leeds keep 40 clean sheets in his 83 appearances across all competitions as a Whites player. He has missed just four games for United since signing; Leeds have conceded in three, all of which they have lost, including the penalty shoot-out defeat by Salford City which was level after 90 minutes.

It mightn't be hyperbole to suggest Rodon remaining injury and suspension-free for Leeds' 15 remaining fixtures this season is the most important factor in United's promotion and Championship title push. During the run-in last season, Leeds conceded in seven of their final eight matches having kept clean sheets in 10 of their previous 13. This team has proven in recent weeks with the 7-0 dismantling of Cardiff City and their profligacy at Coventry City that they will create chances and score goals. Giving up goals was ultimately this team's downfall last term and Rodon is at the heart of ensuring it doesn't happen again.

The central defender has attempted the most passes in the division throughout 2024/25, completing more than anybody else with 92 per cent accuracy, which considering he is often involved in the initial phase of Leeds' build-up by breaking the first line of an opponent's press, is all the more impressive. Additionally, to have maintained an 81 per cent success rate with his passes into the final third, having played almost every single minute for Leeds this season, is another affirmation of the defender's quality in possession.

Similarly, only one out-and-out central defender across the entire division - Swansea City's Harry Darling - has completed more through-balls than Rodon this season, highlighting his above-average line-breaking ability. It epitomises Farke's recent declaration that in his eyes the best form of attack is keeping the ball and defending well, because then the opponent cannot score. Playing forwards accurately, as Rodon has demonstrated, is the first rung on this ladder.

Farke has described the importance of his 'Welsh wall' in the past, praising the efforts of Rodon and Ampadu, who alongside each other have not conceded in their last five starts together. Whether he changes things against Watford and recalls Struijk, moving Ampadu back into midfield as an anchoring presence on the road, Rodon is the common denominator of this Leeds defence, working just as adeptly beside Struijk as his international teammate.

Rodon's absence was precautionary at the weekend and most probably the correct call given Leeds' primary goal of promotion. Knee surgery for Max Wober, Struijk's recent hamstring issues and the level of performance displayed by Josuha Guilavogui during his outings in the FA Cup all reinforce the point that Rodon's continued involvement is paramount during the home straight.