A late penalty from the boot of Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James' 45-yarder into an empty net gave the scoreline a far more comfortable look as Leeds United eventualy saw off Hull City at Elland Road on Monday night. But the 3-1 win was as hard-fought as any Leeds have earned this season, because Hull made it difficult and the hosts didn't help themselves at times.

An underwhelming first half performance saw them take the lead early on through Sam Byram's back-post header, only for Fabio Carvalho to flick in a deserved equaliser.

The second half was a struggle too, until Summerville won and scored the spot-kick, before James' stoppage time insurance goal.

Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Joe Rodon

The boy just loves defending. You could tell he did not love the way Leeds were playing, in the first half particularly, but when it came time to grit teeth and put heads where it might hurt, Rodon was front and centre. This has been a truly impressive season for the Spurs loanee and he has given Daniel Farke no real decision to make over the right-sided centre-half spot this season. One of the first names on the team sheet.

Crysencio Summerville

He really needed to find the back of the net with that penalty, didn't he? Taking over as late as he did, when the taker appeared to be already settled, and arguing with Piroe was not a great look. And it meant there was no option to miss. The way he scored showed his level of confidence and having won the penalty he probably deserved to take it. A difference maker for Leeds, right when they needed it.

Mateo Joseph

The impressive cameos just keep on coming. He got stuck straight into the Hull defenders and held his run excellently to stay onside for his big chance. That the ball hit the post instead of the net was unlucky in the extreme. He's giving Farke plenty of food for thought every week.

Daniel James

Took stick from the Hull fans for his Wales penalty miss and for being an ex-Hull player, and got little in the way of reward until he swung on the ball from what had to be 45 yards out and found the net. That one must have felt so sweet.

Bad day

Patrick Bamford

That moment in the first half will go down among his worst misses for Leeds and it was difficult to understand quite how he didn't score. Though that will be a talking point, his general performance was more concerning because it wasn't what we've become accustomed to from Bamford since his return to the team. It was lacklustre, even if service to him was poor in the first half particularly.

Off-camera

Gaetano Berardi arriving back at Elland Road, just shy of three years since the club announced he would depart at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Ilia Gruev plundering the media room fridge for a pre-game drink. Willy Gnonto making his arrival through the players' entrance in his civvies to come and support his team-mates.

Norwegian actor Rune Temte, of The Last Kingdom and Captain Marvel fame, in the directors box prior to the game alongside billionaire heir Pete Lowy.

Daniel James turning to cup his ear and ensure the Hull fans saw how pleased he was with the opening goal.

Liam Cooper's encouragement for Georginio Rutter and Junior Firpo as they came out for the second half.