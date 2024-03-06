Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fatigue was evident in some of the movement from Leeds in the second half against Stoke City and no wonder, given the fixture list they have been dealt of late. But having to dig in for a 1-0 win is what makes victories all the more satisfying according to Farke and there was pride mixed in with the relief at full-time. Here’s the YEP take on yet another win for the Whites at Elland Road.

Good day: Joe Rodon. His consistency this season should put him right up there when it comes to the Player of the Year awards. Others may have made more memorable or flashy contributions but the sight of him bearing down on an attacker and easing himself into position to win the ball, then using it wisely, is a satisfying one. Against Stoke he was at his best. The pass he plays down the right channel to his winger is also satisfyingly crisp and he's improved at that over the season. It's Pascal Struijk-esque now. His leadership is under-rated too, because in so many moments he gets Leeds to calm down in possession, to start again from the back as Farke wants them to.

Good day: Mateo Joseph. There was a school of thought that put Joseph in the starting line-up for this one, given the hectic nature of the schedule and three games in six days. Joseph was very good against Chelsea, could he not do the same against Stoke? Could Patrick Bamford not do with a rest? In the end Farke went with experience and gave Bamford the start, but Joseph did get his chance to shine and took it again. You could see the confidence flowing as he fought to get himself in behind, or when he took on a defender and that shot from wide left. He was desperately unlucky not to get his first Elland Road goal, but it will come if he keeps playing as he did against the Potters.

MIND GAMES - Daniel James and Connor Roberts played a part in Ben Pearson's headloss as Stoke City went down to 10 men against Leeds United. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bad day: Crysencio Summerville. So often the talisman for Leeds this season, Summerville is having a little quiet spell where things that recently looked so easy now look difficult. That said, he hit the post against Huddersfield and still represented a big threat to Stoke. But it's clear he needs a goal, or maybe even just the international break, to get him firing on all cylinders again. As this season has proved, Leeds have the attacking firepower to cover for individuals when they're not quite at it. Summerville's quality will come to the fore again, without doubt.

Bad day: Ben Pearson. Should have been the second Pearson to see red against Leeds in the past few days, but at least the officials got this one right. There was something incredibly predictable about the sending off and both yellows were so avoidable. Kicking the ball away, in the vague direction of a prone opponent, and then blocking a man off the ball were not clever moves. Madness, in fact. He let Daniel James, Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts get into his head. What made it worse for Stoke was that he was doing well enough in possession and the visitors were having a good second half. Had they not gone down to 10 it may well have ended differently.

Off-camera

The Leeds United squad arriving later than usual to Elland Road Stadium, presumably due to the turgid traffic entering the city and nearing the stadium on Tuesday night. Joe Gelhardt took the place of Jaidon Anthony in the only alteration from the squad that arrived at Huddersfield. Some things never change though - Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto were the last players to enter the ground, with Daniel Farke on their heels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds' Welsh mafia forming a passing square to knock a ball around as other players paired off at the start of the warm-up. An all-female group of mascots to mark Leeds' partnership with the Her Game Too campaign ahead of International Women's Day on Friday. Georginio Rutter laughing at his team-mates as their faces came up on the big screen for a campaign video. A steward getting his chance to shine and passing a stray ball back to Willy Gnonto, who had shown no inclination of chasing a wayward Junior Firpo pass. Kitman Paul going in net to face shots from Mateo Joseph, Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell.

Glen Kamara checking on his mascot as the teams lined up before the handshakes. Crysencio Summerville with a little pat on the head for Million Manhoef, a fellow Dutchman and Netherlands youth international. Three of the mascots stopping off in the technical area to shake hands with Daniel Farke.

Connor Roberts approaching referee Oliver Langford to ask about Leeds' penalty shout after the James challenge with keeper Iversen. Roberts putting his finger to his lips to Josh Laurent after the Stoke man claimed a corner, but a goal-kick to Leeds was given. Roberts wandering over to assistant referee Hristo Karaivanov to ask why James wasn't given a free-kick, when caught after the ball had gone. Roberts having words with Pearson as he left the field following a red card. Roberts giving Meslier a rollocking for an aimless kick up the pitch. The Connor Roberts Talk Show.