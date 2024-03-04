Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shackleton missed out at Huddersfield on Saturday through illness that has now been identified, while Joe Gelhardt was absent due to back spasms that set in prior to the trip to Chelsea in midweek. Pascal Struijk is yet to play a minute of competitive action in 2024 after suffering what the club initially hoped was a minor groin injury at the end of last year. And Stuart Dallas remains on the comeback trail from an April 2022 femoral fracture.

The good news from Daniel Farke's press conference ahead of the Stoke clash, is that Sam Byram is closer to contention for a start following recovery from his latest hamstring issue. Farke said: "Overall he's back in team training since 10 days. Each and every day helps him. He's experienced, knows his body well and after two or three days it would be too early to start him. He's definitely in shape for more minutes than he was one week ago."

As for the rest of the squad, Farke knows he will be missing Anthony and Shackleton for Stoke and the latter will also miss Friday's trip to Sheffield Wednesday, while Firpo picked up a slight problem in the draw at Huddersfield. Farke said: "There are many bruises and many knocks, some dead legs. It's normal. We have to adapt to this, we don't complain, it's normal life. It's important we're not too soft at this moment.

"We'll definitely be without Jaidon Anthony due to some private reasons and overall all the other players should be available. Jamie is on the concussion protocol - that was why he had those symptoms - and will miss this game and the game at Sheffield. Hopefully after that he's available. You're not allowed to return to team training or the games, on the protocol. There's a little question mark over Junior Firpo, he had some calf problems after the last game. It's a late call with him but we won't risk him."