The famous Leeds United are off to Wembley thanks to a ruthless pasting of Norwich City and it was a classic Elland Road night from start to finish.

The pre-game play list, an atmosphere that started to build even earlier than usual, the spectacle of the scarves and the snuffing out of the Canaries kept Leeds' Premier League promotion dream alive. Here's the YEP take.

Good day: Leeds United. You can't very well go singling individuals out on a night like this because everyone - from the players to the fans to Daniel Farke - understood their assignment and carried it out to something close to perfection. The goalkeeper, his defenders, the central midfield, the wingers and the central forwards all brought a level of physicality and urgency to match the atmosphere they walked out into. For Farke, who has faced big questions in recent weeks during a slump in performance levels and results, this was the perfect response at the best possible time. There are few, if any, better sights or sounds in English football than Elland Road on a night like this one. Not just a team taking a step forward, having halted their backsliding at Carrow Road, but an entire club.

Bad day: David Wagner. There had to be a strong feeling of helplessness in Wagner as he watched Leeds set about his team in such a ruthless manner early on in the game. By the time he properly got the chance to get into his players' heads, at half-time, the game was over. He admitted such afterwards. And though he didn't know it at the time - well maybe he had an inkling - this was to be his last memory of managing Norwich City. A pretty horrible way to bow out.

Bad day: Jonathan Rowe. A wonderfully gifted player, having a terrific season, but it was clear he was not at his physical best for this game, even if he gamely gave it is all. The dive, however, when Archie Gray actually pulled out of a challenge and failed to get anywhere near the Norwich man, was horrendous.

Bad day: Ashley Barnes. Elland Road is not the place to be if you're the opposition's chief wind-up merchant. It was brutal long before he was dragged off, having been pocketed by Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon all night. The walk off the pitch, being serenaded by 34,000 Leeds fans, must have been as painful as the game itself.

Off-camera

The music man getting it spot on with Underworld's Born Slippy as the atmosphere started to build inside Elland Road. Charlie Cresswell testing out the rigidity of Connor Roberts' gelled quiff. Georginio Rutter delighting some young West Stand fans with a wave from the warm-up. Ethan Ampadu geeing up the starting outfield players as they got ready for their possession game during the warm-up. Stuart Dallas and Kristoffer Klaesson down in the technical area as the squad got to the end of their warm-up.

Daniel Farke and David Wagner with a warm embrace and a chuckle before kick-off. Rutter whipping up the West Stand with 14 minutes gone as Leeds survived Norwich's first corner and the second phase.

Farke appealing for calm as his players played with urgency on and off the ball in the first half, wanting control and stability. The boss watching Archie Gray, as the last man, fend off and beat Jonathan Rowe, then steam past two other yellow shirts before laying the ball off and again calling for calm before applauding the teen's effort.

Liam Cooper running out to warm up in front of the West Stand and Kop and receiving a huge ovation and a chorus of 'one Liam Cooper.' Willy Gnonto and Dimitrios Giannoulis, who had words and physical interactions in the first leg, coming together off the ball. The Italian complained to the officials but it wasn't spotted, or it was and they didn't think much of it.

Cooper blowing a kiss to the Kop from the Norwich penalty area as they sang for him in the 90th minute as Leeds attacked with a free-kick. Daniel James being booed for shooting instead of crossing for Cooper to score. Cooper getting hugs from Sam Byram, Stuart Dallas and first team security head honcho Martin Sykes. Farke's entire backroom staff joining the players and the injured players for a huddle after the game. Dallas shoving Cooper forward to receive applause from the Kop as the team and staff took a lap of honour.

