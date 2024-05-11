Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has a host of clubs interested in signing him on a free transfer this summer. That's according to reports in Colombia that suggest as many as four clubs are keen on his securing his signature, including Sheffield Wednesday, where he has spent the second half of the season on loan.

Poveda looks set to bring his four-year association with Leeds to an end this summer as he enters the final few weeks of his contract. The expectation, as it stands, is that he will not be offered a new deal to stay at the club and it seems his availability has alerted a number of sides.

Wednesday, who were delighted with the Colombia international's efforts in his 10 appearances for the club have already outlined their interest in signing him permanently, with Danny Rohl suggesting as much earlier in the season. His performances at Hillsborough did not go unnoticed, though, it seems and according to AS, Sunderland, Burnley and Luton Town are keeping tabs on him and mulling over the possibility of picking up a bargain.

Both Burnley and Luton are currently in the Premier League relegation zone and, with just two games to go, they look destined to return to the second tier at the first time of asking. As such, changes could be made at both clubs over the summer and the same can be said for Sunderland, who have spent the last few months of the season without a permanent manager.

The trio will be able to make an official approach to sign Poveda when his Leeds contract comes to an end at the end June, while Wednesday will be hoping they made enough of an impression on Poveda to persuade him to stick around as they look to build on this season's survival push and the work Rohl has done at Hillsborough.

Follow Farke’s men as they chase Championship promotion with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free Leeds United emails. Poveda instantly caught the eye for the Owls, earning plenty of plaudits for his performances and picking up an assist in a 2-0 win over relegation rivals Birmingham City. Unfortunately, though, the end of his loan spell was blighted by injury as the winger missed seven of the club's last 10 Championship games.

The 24-year-old made 30 appearances for Leeds during his time at the club, including 14 in the Premier League and seven this season under Daniel Farke. Despite playing for England at youth level, he became a Colombia international in December, when he took on Venezuela and Mexico in friendlies, but he wasn’t included when the national team faced Spain and Romania in March.