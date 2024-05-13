Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's play-off semi-final with Norwich City is finely poised after a relatively drab 0-0 at Carrow Road in which both sides missed the few chances that came along.

The way the game went, with Norwich coming on stronger in the first half an hour and Leeds becoming more dominant towards the latter stages, allowed both managers to come away content. At Elland Road, however, the tie will have to spark to life at some stage. Here's the YEP take on the first leg.

Good day: Glen Kamara. Though he's had his critics in the final weeks of the season, Kamara did his job well at Norwich on Sunday with a performance that was solid enough to answer them. One of his big strengths is looking after the ball, shielding it from the opposition and disguising his intentions to buy himself space in which to then pass it off. Only Joe Rodon had more touches than the Finland international. Getting him into positions where he can link play higher up the pitch will be important on Thursday. The way he fought for the ball and nipped in to disrupt Norwich was important too.

Good day: Daniel Farke. Stopping the rot was absolutely crucial for Leeds and Farke set them up in a way that could help do that. He wanted to protect Leeds from being cut open through the middle and though Archie Gray struggled to influence the game as he'd like to in possession, an extra body helped in there out of possession. Farke was right to be pleased with the scoreline because a clean sheet was needed and will do the confidence of everyone in the squad the world of good. Now he's got to get them clicking going forward again.

Good day: Junior Firpo. The Southampton performance was difficult, defensively, as has often been the case for Firpo since he arrived at Leeds. But there was something in his display at Norwich that suggested he was responding to the final day of the season in the right manner. Even if Norwich sought to exploit space behind him after he went upfield, the left-back's recovery runs were impressive. His offensive skills may be vital on Thursday night when Leeds will be expected to go for it a little more.

Good day: Leeds fans. The ovation at full-time was exactly what Farke would have wanted and, as ever, it came not from players whipping up the crowd but the away section recognising what was appropriate for the moment. It was exactly how you should send a team into a second leg. It’s little wonder club captain Liam Cooper highlighted it on social media and asked for more of the same on Thursday night.

Bad day: Illan Meslier. This one is, of course, up for debate because Farke was happy with his keeper. He kept a clean sheet after all. And though the plan was to be a little more pragmatical and go long sometimes, Meslier's accuracy often gave Leeds little chance of keeping possession. The body language of some of his team-mates suggested the distribution, both long and short because he was wayward with relatively simple passes, was an issue for them at times. What Leeds need on Thursday night from their keeper is for him to give his defence confidence when he takes the ball at his feet.

Bad day: Georginio Rutter. The youngster bounced into Carrow Road looking relaxed and positive. His body language was a million miles away from the dejection he wore on his face and in his shoulders as he came off against Southampton. But after he kicked fresh air in the early minutes when really well placed to score, his performance never really moved on from his recent displays.

Off-camera

Norwich City coach Andy Hughes being barracked by Jon Newsome as he put cones out. The ex-Leeds man stuck a thumb up to Charlie Cresswell as the Whites squad arrived and walked down towards the tunnel. Paraag Marathe making his entrance with Adam Underwood. The Leeds coach arriving in a different spot to the one where Norwich fans had assembled to greet their own players, denying them a pre-game boo.

Chris Domogalla gathering the Leeds squad together after warming up at the opposite end to the away section, then leading them on a jog to their fans, who responded as the fitness coach would have wished. Eddie Riemer giving Crysencio Summerville a last minute pep talk as the players came off at the end of the warm-up.

Grant Hanley and Danny Batth catching up with Liam Cooper warming up. Sydney Van Hooijdonk and Joel Piroe saying hello. Connor Robers mock squaring up to a fitness coach as the subs went through their half-time paces. Dan James getting an individual workout at the break. Willy Gnonto coming out for the second half with an apology for referee Josh Smith. It was a smart move, having been booked for sarcastic applause in the first half and continuing to remonstrate on the way off at half-time. The official then had to clear Leeds goalkeeping coach Ed Wootten from the pitch so the game could recommence.

Domogalla delivering cold towels to the Leeds subs, warming up under beating sun. Cooper with a big hug for Kenny McLean at full-time. Mateo Joseph and Junior Firpo catching up with Borja Sainz, while Summerville chatted to compatriot Van Hooijdonk.