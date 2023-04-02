Leeds United man's day to forget, youngster matures and off-camera moments at Arsenal

But the Whites and Javi Gracia were left to rue their missed chances and mistakes that gave their Emirates hosts a helping hand in the 4-1 loss. It was a day to forget for some but a day to move on from quickly for all, with bigger and more meaningful bottom-half-of-the-table clashes on the horizon. Here's the YEP take.Good day

Crysencio Summerville

Another mature performance from a player who looks more and more like a Premier League operator. Used the ball well, showed his improved ability to withstand top flight physicality and ensured Ben White did not have his easiest of afternoons.

GOOD DAY: For young Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville, left, who ensured that Arsenal's former Whites loanee Ben White, right, did not have an easy afternoon at the Emirates. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

Bad day

Luke Ayling

Last season's trip to the Emirates brought a red card and this one was just as painful. He gave away a penalty, albeit a soft one, and was targeted by the Gunners down that side. An inability to stop Gabriel Martinelli led to a goal and Granit Xhaka got away from him for another. One to forget, and a performance that could - given he's had difficulties in recent outings - threaten his position at right-back.

Off-camera moments

A hint at the formation in the warm-up with Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca in the centre of proceedings as they worked on attacking patterns of play. Crysencio Summerville and Brenden Aaronson were ahead of them, with Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison the wide men.

Luke Ayling's hug for ex-Leeds man Ben White in the tunnel.

Junior Firpo asking first team physio Henry McStay for tape as the teams prepared to kick-off and wrapping his right wrist.

Luis Sinisterra taking huge gulps of air and trotting back after a foray upfield after 16 minutes or so of play, the pace of the game catching up with him after such an injury-disrupted season.

Gracia's lengthy discussion with the fourth official on eight minutes. The head coach was unhappy with something at that stage and distinctly unimpressed later on when the penalty was given. He did produce a thumbs up for Illan Meslier's beautiful pass out to Firpo, under pressure, however.

Ayling slapping Kristensen's hand gleefully after the pair helped bring an Arsenal attack to a safe conclusion. At 0-0 in the first half Leeds were frustrating the Gunners and the plan was working, so belief was growing.

Zinchenko approaching Rodrigo off the ball while play went on to have words over a barge on him by the Spaniard.