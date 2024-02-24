Leeds United man's alternative gesture, technical area anger and off-camera Leicester moments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Archie Gray, for one, will not forget the events of a madcap evening. The 17-year-old put the ball in the net on 83 minutes to spark mayhem on all four sides of Elland Road, his big moment sandwiched by goals from substitutes Connor Roberts and Patrick Bamford. The win narrowed the gap to the leaders to six points and stretched Leeds' incredible winning run to nine Championship games. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Daniel Farke

SHEER PERSISTENCE: Shown by Leeds United star Georginio Rutter, left, pictured being brought down for the free-kick from which the Whites bagged their third goal against Leicester City. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Three goals that all came directly from his changes. Substitutes Connor Roberts and Patrick Bamford both got on the scoresheet, the latter from another replacement's free-kick, and Archie Gray forced an own goal having moved to left-back late in the game.

This was not an easy game for Leeds and they could easily have been 2-0 down. They struggled with Leicester's press and defensive shape and looked vulnerable to counters, but they stayed in the fight and showed exactly the right mentality in the later stages. That's what Farke has created with this team.

Archie Gray

Those celebrations will live with him as long as he lives. It's difficult to imagine, in fact, just what that moment will have meant to a teenage Leeds lad from a Leeds United family. One to savour and a huge moment in the game.

Georginio Rutter

The picture of persistence. If at first you don't succeed and can't hang onto the ball, keep showing for it and fighting your way forward. It was part skill, part belligerence that allowed Rutter to make a difference in the final minutes.

Patrick Bamford

Came back earlier than expected from injury, came into the game and changed it and got his name on the scoresheet with an incredible intentional deflection. Not a bad substitute to have at your disposal, especially when he's developing a knack of scoring with any old joint.

A leader's performance. Drove Leeds forward with the ball at his feet to try and solve Leicester's press. Showed no sign of letting up and no sign of frustration or despondence. And defended for his life. What a season he's having.

Bad day

Patson Daka

Woeful finishing when he could have put the game beyond Leeds and secured three points to take back down the road to the Midlands. The frustration was evident when he came off the pitch, substituted by Enzo Maresca.

Bad day

Enzo Maresca. You can talk down the power of Elland Road all you like, but it's a red rag to a bull. The same could be said of those comments about it being a huge game for Leeds and just another game for Leicester.

Off-camera

Ethan Ampadu geeing up the starting XI as they gathered for a possession game towards the end of the warm-up.

Junior Firpo nutmegging Georginio Rutter, who flapped his arms and muttered to himself as Willy Gnonto grinned.

Crysencio Summerville and Glen Kamara looking very relaxed as they joked before doing battle again in the final game of the warm-up.

Summerville and Rutter, then Summerville and Gnonto doing their handshake routines before kick.

Rutter pumping up his team-mates in the huddle as Ampadu went to the centre circle for the coin toss.

Summerville remaining standing as the other players took the knee, the Dutchman instead raising a fist.

Farke showing his frustration as Rutter gave the ball away in the Leicester half, not for the first time.

The manager telling Gnonto to calm down after his slightly late challenge on Dewsbury-Hall. The winger then went to remonstrate with his opponent, who was writhing on the deck. Gnonto also had a word for Enzo Maresca, who came over to offer his insight to referee Craig Pawson.

Ampadu making a case to the match officials as the two teams went off at the break.

Archie Gray and Junior Firpo giving Summerville the benefit of their wisdom as Leeds emerged for the second half.

Mads Hermansen having angry words with Piroe, or rather the back of Piroe's head, after the attacker pressed him when Leeds had just given the ball back to the visitors, following an injury stoppage for Patson Daka.

Firpo's angry reaction to being substituted.

Daka hurling his glove to the ground in the technical area as he came off, having had the chance to bury the game with the score still 1-0 to the Foxes.

Gray and Rutter dancing around the Elland Road pitch at full-time in joyous scenes.