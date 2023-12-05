Leeds United winger Ian Poveda has been called up to a 20-man Colombia squad for friendlies against Venezuela and Mexico in the United States over the next couple of weeks.

The 23-year-old is set to miss fixtures against Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City having arrived in Bogota on Monday in preparation for Colombia's friendlies this month. As the games on December 10 and December 16 do not fall within one of FIFA's designated international windows, Leeds were under no obligation to release the first-team fringe player.

Poveda is not understood to have travelled without permission from Daniel Farke, therefore his arrival at the Colombia camp earlier this week did not come as a surprise to those in charge at Thorp Arch - he went with Leeds' blessing. It is the first time the London-born attacker has been named in a Colombia squad of any sort - he is eligible to represent the land of his parentage through family links, despite appearing for several of England's youth international sides.

The 20 players selected by Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo is somewhat different to the squad which competed in FIFA World Cup qualifying last month. This could be seen as an attempt to give Lorenzo the opportunity to assess a wider pool of eligible Colombians in a national team setting. It features seven domestic-based players, as well as Fulham youngster Devan Tanton, in addition to debut call-up recipient Poveda.

Colombia's top flight - Categoría Primera A - comes to a close for the 2023 season on December 7, while players in other South American countries such as Brazil also see their domestic campaigns conclude this month, hence the arranging of friendlies by the Colombian Football Federation.

Contrary to reports elsewhere, Poveda has not gone AWOL, although the decision to permit him international leave midway through a busy period in Leeds' season does lead to questions surrounding the ex-Manchester City winger's Elland Road future. His contract expires next summer and with just seven appearances - two of which were starts; one in the league - this season, Poveda has thus far not been central to Farke's plans.

Leeds will hardly be left short in the wide areas while the Colombian is away. Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James, Willy Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony are more than capable of operating in the wide attacking positions, and have done so ahead of Poveda throughout 2023/24. The 23-year-old's most recent outing in a Whites' shirt came off the bench away to Rotherham United in which Poveda operated through the middle as Leeds went in search of a late winner.